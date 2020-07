Share:

MOHMAND - Four new Corona cases have been reported in Mohmand district taking the total number to 108.

Talking to The Nation on Wednesday, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muham­mad Hayat Afridi said a to­tal of 724 people were test­ed out of them 593 were declared clear and 108 re­ports were positive, while 23 reports were awaited.

The District Health Of­ficer said so far 52 pa­tients had been recov­ered from Corona in Mohmand tribal district.