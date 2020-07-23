Share:

Yuzvendra Chahal turned 30 on Thursday and the leg-spinner was welcomed with a silly wish from previous India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Chahal's "accomplice in wrongdoing" Kuldeep Yadav was the primary among cricketers who took to Twitter to amplify birthday wishes to the leg-spinner.

"Cheerful birthday to my accomplice in wrongdoing, and most imperatively brother on and off field @yuzi_chahal. Wishing you well being, joy, incredible victory and numerous more wickets," Kuldeep Yadav tweeted.Happy birthday to my accomplice in wrongdoing, and most vitally brother on and off field @yuzi_chahal .

Wishing you well being, bliss, incredible victory and numerous more.