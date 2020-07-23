Share:

English Premier League champions, Liverpool, beat Chelsea at home late Wednesday.

Midfielder Naby Keita scored the opener in the 23rd minute at Anfield Stadium, firing outside the penalty box.

Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold doubled the lead in the 38th minute, scoring a spectacular freekick.

Liverpool went up 3-0 in the 43rd minute as midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum put the ball into Chelsea’s net.

Olivier Giroud scored for the London club with a close range finish in injury time as Liverpool ended the first half 3-1.

Forward Roberto Firmino found the net with a header in the 55th minute to make it 4-1.

Chelsea did not give up as forward Tammy Abraham finished in the Liverpool area in the 61st minute to make it 2-4.

The visitors narrowed the gap to one in the 73rd minute when star Christian Pulisic scored on individual skills for a 3-4 score.

However, near the end of the match Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who was unmarked, scored on a counter attack to end the showdown 5-3 for the Reds.

Already clinched the 2019-20 season's title in England, Liverpool were handed the cup after the Chelsea victory as German manager Jurgen Klopp's team celebrated the Premier League triumph after a 30-year drought.

Liverpool dominated the league this season with a thrilling performance as it bagged 96 points in 37 league matches,

Second-place Manchester City has 78 points.

Three clubs are currently in a nail-biting race to finish in the third spot as Manchester United and Chelsea has 63 points each.

Leicester City in fifth place with 62 points in the standings.

The 2019-20 Premier League season will conclude Sunday.