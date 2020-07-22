Share:

ISLAMABAD-The government has upward revised the tankers freight and raised the freight fares for long routes by 9.6 per cent. The competent Authority has acceded the request Oil Tankers Contractor Association (OTCA) in the matter of revision of Primary Cartage freight rates and consequently has approved the increase of 9.60 per cent in the prevailing freight, according the notification issued by Ogra here on Wednesday. The revised Cartage slab rates have been determined /computed for 40 KL compliant tank lorry, applicable throughout the country excluding special freight areas of AJK, NA and Balochistan.

The revised primary freight rate has been determined at the rate of Rs102.93 per 40 KL vehicle. The detailed working of revised primary freight rate has also been released. In case of special freight areas of AJK, NA and Balochistan, the existing rate has also been revised based on the some increase of 9.60 per cent. The secondary freight has been deregulated by Federal Government: accordingly it is being determined/managed by Oil Marketing Companies. The freight rates are to be computed on direct basis and the Authority will review tor the revision of freight rates after two years, it required.

The new freight rates will be applicable from 1st August and will remain enforced for the next two years. Last time the government had upward revised the freight rates in November 2017 and had increased the fares by 20 percent for long routes. In 2017, the transportation fares for oil tankers taking the short route had been increased by Rs141 to Rs360.62. The rates were applicable for two years and was due for changed in December 2019, however the government didn’t revised it on time and delayed it for almost eight months, alleged the OTCA. The fares were upward revised after OTCA had threatened, last week, a countrywide strike to protest against the not increasing freight fares.