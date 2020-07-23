ISLAMABAD - Following the removal of Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh from the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC), the government yesterday changed the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the Commission.
The Finance Division issued a notification that showed removal of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue and Secretary Finance from the 10th National Finance Commission. Minister for Finance would be chairman of NFC. Earlier, in notification issued in May 2020, the President had authorised the adviser to the prime minister on finance and revenue to chair meetings of the NFC in the absence of the federal finance minister. In previous notification, Secretary Finance was included in NFC as official expert.
According to the fresh notification, NFC will comprise of Finance Minister, four provincial finance ministers and four non-statutory members representing the provinces. Meanwhile, the government has also changed the non-statutory member of Balochistan in the NFC. Dr Qaiser Bangali would replace Javed Jabbar from Balochistan. Other non-statutory members, one from each province, include Tariq Bajwa from Punjab, Asad Sayeed from Sindh and Musharraf Rasool Cyan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The notification showed that federal government has withdrawn some of the ToRs of the NFC in new notification. The government has withdrawn the ToR related assessing and allocating resources to meet expenditures relating to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (erstwhile Fata). Meanwhile, the government has also withdrawn the ToR related to assessing and allocate resources to meet expenditures made on security and natural disasters/calamities and will be responsible for assessment of total public debt and allocation of resources for its repayment.
The government has also withdrawn the ToR relating to centre desire that provinces should bear some additional fiscal responsibilities. This pertains to “exploring ways to reduce losses of state-owned enterprises and agreeing on mechanism for sharing these losses between the federal government and the provincial governments”.
According to the ToRs, the Commission would finalize the distribution between the federation and the provinces of the net proceeds of the taxes mentioned in clause (3) of the Article 160 of the Constitution. The NFC will also be required to make grants-in-aid by the federal government to the provincial governments.
The Commission would resolve the issues relating to sharing of financial expenses incurred or to be incurred by the federation in respect of subjects and matters falling within the domain of the provinces and vice versa.
Meanwhile, the NFC would address the issues relating to sharing of financial expenses incurred or to be incurred by the federation and or the provinces in respect of Trans-Provincial matters. Similarly, the Commission would address the issues relating to financial expense for national projects to be shared by the federation and the provinces and any other matter relating to finance referred to the Commission by the President.