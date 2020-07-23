PESHAWAR - Members of the Pakistan Hotels Association will stage a demonstration at D-Chowk in Islamabad today (Thursday) to protest against restrictions on their businesses, the association members told The Nation here on Wednesday.
Pakistan Hotels Association KP General Secretary Wazir Mohmand said that thousands of their employees had been rendered jobless because they were not allowed to serve food to customers at the outlets and also because of heavy fines being imposed on their businesses.
“The administration does not care about corona when a Hiace coaches or buses with dozens of passengers are plying on roads but the our hotels are fined heavily if found serving the customers food even though our hotels are huge in space and we can ensure implementation of anti-corona SOPs,” Wazir Mohmand said.
He claimed that representatives of all kinds of hotels, such as kebab makers, Namak Mandi tikka outlets and others would join the protest today.
He alleged that the district administration was only minting money in the name of fines on hotels while in many cases those who submit the fines were not given receipts. “Who knows where the money is going after submission of fines?” he questioned.
The Nation also contacted Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar and also texted him about the issues of the hoteliers of the area and their demands to get his version, but the official neither returned the call, nor responded.