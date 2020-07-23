Share:

PESHAWAR - Members of the Pakistan Hotels Association will stage a demonstration at D-Chowk in Islamabad to­day (Thursday) to pro­test against restrictions on their businesses, the asso­ciation members told The Nation here on Wednesday.

Pakistan Hotels Associa­tion KP General Secretary Wazir Mohmand said that thousands of their employ­ees had been rendered jobless because they were not allowed to serve food to customers at the outlets and also because of heavy fines being imposed on their businesses.

“The administration does not care about coro­na when a Hiace coach­es or buses with dozens of passengers are plying on roads but the our hotels are fined heavily if found serving the customers food even though our hotels are huge in space and we can ensure implementation of anti-corona SOPs,” Wazir Mohmand said.

He claimed that repre­sentatives of all kinds of hotels, such as kebab mak­ers, Namak Mandi tikka outlets and others would join the protest today.

He alleged that the dis­trict administration was only minting money in the name of fines on hotels while in many cases those who submit the fines were not given receipts. “Who knows where the money is going after submission of fines?” he questioned.

The Nation also con­tacted Deputy Commis­sioner Muhammad Ali Asghar and also texted him about the issues of the hoteliers of the area and their demands to get his version, but the offi­cial neither returned the call, nor responded.