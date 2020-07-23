Share:

ISLANABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday said that India was endangering the regional peace by clinging to the Hindutva expansionist ideology.

Chairing a high-level meeting here regarding the regional peace and stability, he said that India was conspiring to take control of the whole region but Pakistan and other regional countries will not allow this to happen.

“India’ Hindutva ideology and aggressive policies pose serious threats to peace and stability in the entire region,” he said.

Qureshi said that India was targeting civilians by committing ceasefire violations along the Line of Control to cover up its serious human rights violations and internal weaknesses.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan was raising the issue of Indian military invasion in occupied Kashmir and its continued violations of human rights at all international forums, including the United Nations, and exposing the real face of the Indian regime before the world.

The FM said that the global community will have to play its effective role in getting the unarmed people of Kashmir rid of Indian occupation and oppression. Qureshi also said that India wants to sabotage peace efforts to restore tranquillity in Afghanistan.

The meeting also discussed various suggestions to draw world attention towards unilateral actions taken by the New Delhi regime in Indian occupied Kashmir on fifth August last year and to further highlight this matter internationally. It held detailed consultations on matters relating to Afghan peace process and regional security.

Separately, during his visit to Institute of Regional Studies here, FM Qureshi said that the changing regional situation needed a special strategy to deal with new challenges and stressed the importance of credible research work to better understand the scenario.

He said that the 21st century belonged to Asia with China as emerging major economic power. “In this regard, we need to work with China to promote multilateral cooperation and focus on regional stability,” he said. The foreign minister said the responsibilities of Institute of Regional Studies had multiplied in current regional situation and emphasized on bringing international research to the forefront.

The FM said Pakistan will use all possible efforts and resources to make the IRS more active said. The Foreign Minister inaugurated the new building and recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and President IRS Ambassador Nadeem Riaz were present.