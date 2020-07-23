Share:

ISLAMABAD - International media visited Line of Control (Chirikot Sector) to witness the situation along LOC and to interact with victims of continued Indian ceasefire violations. International media visited areas in Poonch sector towards Indian side from where Indian troops deliberately targeted civil population with heavy weapons, mortars and cluster ammunition against all international conventions.

International media witnessed

eyeball to eyeball military posts deployed along LOC.

International media also viewed the Indians surveillance grid & obstacle system along LOC having depth of anti infiltration grid 3-4 kms from LOC.

This surveillance system consists of three tiers layered defence

The first tier is closed to LOC 500-1,000 metres includes mines, surveillance detachments, underground sensors, long range observation system.

The second tier consists of on the border fence and main defences 1.000-2000 metres include wire obstacles, battlefield Radars, anti infiltration obstacle system.

The third tier is on the ridge lines, Nullahs, gaps and roads

Local population in Kashmir denounces division of Kashmir as 85 percent Muslim population in IOJK was segregated with Kashmir valley comprising 95 percent Muslim population. Today is 347th day of continued seige of IOJK by more than 900,000 Indian troops with ratio of one soldier for every 8 Kashmiris as a result of 5th August 2019 illegal intrusion of Indian soldiers aimed at changing demographics of the area.

Since BJP govt came into power there have been an increase in ceasefire violations. Since 2015 till date 11,815 CFVs have been committed by Indian troops along LOC. Pakistan Army doesn’t target civil population across as beside Muslim population targeting civilians is against all ethos and conventions

The innocent people targeted by Indian troops included innocent civilians, women and children. Kashmiri people expressed their confidence in Pakistan Army for giving befitting response to Indian unprovoked fire. People expressed great admiration for the population across the LOC who were fighting for their freedom and braving the brutalities of Indian occupying forces. People expressed their love for brave Kashmiris and hoped that people of IOJK would taste freedom soon.