ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has registered decline in the coronavirus positive cases by 95 per cent, according to the officials.

The efforts on part of the ICT have done wonders in controlling COVID-19. Meticulous case detection and isolation were the two factors that led to significant reduction in the new coronavirus cases. According to the officials, on 13 June, 4,136 tests were conducted and 771 were found positive and on 20 July, 1,452 tests were performed and only 26 cases were found positive registering a decline in positive cases by 95 per cent. The teams of DHO and local administration worked almost 24/7 to ensure compliance of the SOPs in the city which resulted in reduction in the cases.

Meanwhile, Islamabad has reported 76 new cases of the coronavirus, taking its total to 14,701. Azad Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 15 new cases while Gilgit-Baltistan has confirmed 10, taking their tallies to 1,937 and 1,878, respectively. Islamabad has also reported one more death while GB has recorded two more fatalities from the virus.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s Coronavirus recoveries have topped 210,000. According to the official figures, 2,438 more people have recovered from coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 210,468. Furthermore, Punjab has reported 372 coronavirus cases and five more fatalities, according to the official figures. This has taken the provincial tally of cases to 90,816 while the total number of fatalities has risen to 2,095 — the highest of any province in Pakistan.