ISLAMABAD - A former judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice (R) Sardar Mohammad Aslam, who was the first Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) has passed away.

Justice Aslam who was an eminent lawyer, remained a judge of Lahore High Court (LHC). After the IHC was initially established in late 2007, he was elevated as the first Chief Justice of the newly-established high court.

He took the oath of that office on 7 February 2008 from the then President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan General Pervez Musharaf. In 2009, he was elevated to the Supreme Court.

The former judge, a resident of Kahuta in Rawalpindi, was well respected and very popular among the legal community of the twin cities and renowned pillar of the judiciary. His enviable human qualities will be remembered.

He had a distinguished career. He started practice as an advocate in the year 1973 and was enrolled as an advocate high court in the year 1976 and then as an advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan in the year 1982.

Sardar Aslam had the distinction of being elected as president of Lahore High Rawalpindi bench bar association and had also served as the Deputy Attorney General in 2001.

The funeral prayer of f former Chief Justice (CJ) of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Sardar Aslam was offered in absentia in the Supreme Court. Supreme Court Judge Justice Umar Ata Bandial attended the funeral prayer. A large number of senior lawyers also attended the funeral prayers.

Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah expressed condolence over the demise of Justice Aslam and termed his death as irreparable loss in legal fraternity. He said that they express extreme grief over his untimely demise and extend their deepest condolence and sympathies to the bereaved family

Talking about the personality of the deceased judge, Chaudhary Khalid Advocate said that Sardar Aslam was very hospitable and he always used to welcome the guests warmly. He said that besides this the former IHC CJ was also known for his good choice of clothes.

Khalid said that he was one of the most popular and well-known lawyers of the present era in Rawapindi division. He added that with his death, the legal community has deprived of a great legal practitioner. Judges of the superior and subordinate judiciary of Rawalpindi and Islamabad attended his funeral prayer. Hundreds of people were also present on this occasion.