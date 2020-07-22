Share:

ISLAMABAD-She’s been fostering two puppies from The Labelle Foundation, a Los Angeles foster based animal rescue. And Kaia Gerber, 18, highlighted her enviable model frame as she headed out for her morning workout in West Hollywood with one of her adorable foster pups. The supermodel flashed her toned abs in a grey sports bra while carrying the sweet pooch in her left arm. Kaia, who has been recovering from a dislocated wrist earlier this summer, teamed her stomach-flashing garment with a pair of high-waisted black gym-leggings. The daughter of Cindy Crawford choice of leggings accentuated her slender pins and completed the look with a pair of Adidas trainers.

Showcasing her off-duty style, Kaia swept her caramel-hued locks off her face and into a sleek mid-ponytail.