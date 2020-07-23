PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the authorities of home and prison departments to finalize work on new legal framework for better and efficient management of prisons and to introduce jail reforms across the province.
Presiding over a meeting of prison department, he also directed the concerned quarters to expedite work on construction of divisional level central jails in Malakand and Kohat divisions. Home work should also be carried out for the approval of schemes regarding construction of district jails in all those districts, including the newly merged districts, having no district jails.
While agreeing in principle to the proposal of creating new positions of Deputy Inspector General of Prisons at all divisional level and reservation of 10% quota for the sons of prison employees of the total strength of vacancies in prison department, the Chief Minister directed the quarter concerned to initiate process in this regard.
The meeting was briefed in detail about the overall performance of prison department, progress made so far on prison reforms, implementation status of developmental projects, issues being faced by the department and other related matters. Special Assistant to CM for Prisons Taj Muhammad, Secretary Home Ikramullah, Secretary Finance Atif Rehman, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Special Secretary to CM Muhammad Khaliq, Inspector General Prisons Masood Khan and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.
The meeting was informed that all records of 14 jails in the province, including complete details of prisoners, have been computerized whereas computerization of the rest of jails was in progress. Similarly, the 1st phase of expansion in Central Jail Peshawar project had been completed as a result a total capacity of 2365 prisoners had been increased in the jail.
Briefing about medical treatment facilities for prisoners, it was informed that healthcare facilities had been provided to 27220 prisoners during the current year whereas screening of 19788 prisoners had been carried out for various viral diseases. Besides during the last six months, 178 prisoners had been provided free of cost legal assistance.
Regarding arrangements in prisons to impart education to the prisoners, it was informed that during the current year, 1723 prisoners had received formal education out of which 37 had done Masters, 125 had done Graduation, 254 had done Intermediate and 367 had done Matriculation. Vocational trainings of various types had also been imparted to 664 prisoners during the current year whereas 6465 Nos of books had been provided to the libraries established in prisons across the province.
The meeting was also informed that open air fitness gym had also been setup in the Central Jail Peshawar whereas construction of badminton court at Mardan jail was in progress. The meeting was also informed that work was in progress on having a welfare fund for the prisoners to be used for the well being of the prisoners.
Expressing his satisfaction over the overall performance of the prison department, the chief minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure physical progress on all projects of the department as per stipulated timelines. He also directed the relevant quarters to provide the required fund for the installation of CCTV cameras in prisons throughout the province.