LAHORE - The Directorate of Land Development-IV, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) cancelled five plots worth millions of rupees in Sabazazar area on the ground of ‘bogus examination’. LDA spokesperson said here on Wednesday, three plots of one Kanal each are located in Block-G, two plots of 7-marla in Block J, at Sabazazar.

LDA retrieves six plots in Johar Town

LDA Directorate of Estate Management-I on Wednesday retrieved six plots worth millions of rupees from squatters in Johar Town. According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority retrieved Plot # 257 Block L of 1 kanal, Plot # 911 Block Q measuring 7 marla, Plot # 126, 69, 69 and 525 in Block # K, C, D and H-1, respectively, measuring 5-marla from occupants in Johar Town.