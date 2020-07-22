Share:

Rawalpindi-Police on Wednesday booked a man along with his wife on charges of torturing his mother in a house located in Sadiqabad.

The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad under sections 337A/337L/354 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against accused Arslan and his spouse Bisma on complaint of victim lady Gulnaz Bibi.

The police were making efforts to arrest the accused couple but they managed to obtain pre-arrest bails from a court of law and appeared before investigators to record their statements as part of investigation of the case.

According to details, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the city police chief, came into action after a video went viral on social media showing a man beating his mother black and blue and using foul language against her.

CPO ordered SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar to trace out the accused and arrest them. A special police team headed by SHO PS Sadiqabad SI Rehan Tahir managed to trace out the victim woman who lodged a complaint with police against her son and daughter-in-law for registration of case against them.

According to contents of First Information Report (FIR), the woman told police that her son and daughter-in-law fought with her every day without any reason and that they both beat her black and blue.

According to a police spokesman SI Sajjad Ul Hassan, the accused Arslan was included in the investigation after being granted interim bail by a court of law. He said the accused tendered his apology in a video that was also shared by police on its twitter handler.

“I did a big sin. I apologise to my mother, as well as mothers across Pakistan and all over the world, for my bad actions,” he quoted the accused as saying.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar, in a statement, said the bosses of Rawalpindi police ordered a strict action against the accused couple soon after the video went viral on social media. He said the accused couple was booked in a criminal case and further investigation was on.

He said police will probe this case on merit and get punished the accused from court of law.