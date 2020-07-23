Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednes­day paid tributes to the martyred soldiers of Pakistan Army who were attacked in Panjgur on July 5.

During his telephone calls to the families of the martyred sol­diers, the President said their valued sacrifices for the country were unforgettable. He said that death of a martyr is in fact the life of a nation.

“Our heroes are those who sac­rificed their lives for the protec­tion of the country and nation,” the President said. He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the souls of martyrs with highest place in heaven.

The families of martyred with whom the President condoled in­cluded of Deputy Subedar Mu­hammad Ghaffar, Hawaldar Nasir Mahmood, and Sepoys Omar Fa­rooq, Owais Munir, Muhammad Zia, Adeel Akbar, Muhammad Sub­han Akhtar and Shafqat Khalil.