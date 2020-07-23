ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday paid tributes to the martyred soldiers of Pakistan Army who were attacked in Panjgur on July 5.
During his telephone calls to the families of the martyred soldiers, the President said their valued sacrifices for the country were unforgettable. He said that death of a martyr is in fact the life of a nation.
“Our heroes are those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country and nation,” the President said. He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the souls of martyrs with highest place in heaven.
The families of martyred with whom the President condoled included of Deputy Subedar Muhammad Ghaffar, Hawaldar Nasir Mahmood, and Sepoys Omar Farooq, Owais Munir, Muhammad Zia, Adeel Akbar, Muhammad Subhan Akhtar and Shafqat Khalil.