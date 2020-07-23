Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Disas­ter Management Authori­ty (NDMA) on Wednesday supplied eleventh tranche of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to the provinces of Pakistan.

According to NDMA press release, goods sent to Sindh included 320,426 different types of face masks such as N95, KN95 and surgical masks. Sindh was also given one lakh 46 thousand 972 protective suits, one lakh 85 thou­sand 447 medical gowns, 2 lakh 20 thousand 93 pairs of surgical gloves and 34 thousand 688 sur­gical caps. One lakh 40 thousand safety glasses and 25 thousand 468 face shields are also included in the luggage.