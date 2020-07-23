Share:

Karachi - The government of Sindh has allowed opening public parks in the province, according to a notification issued by the Sindh home department.

Neighbourhood parks, public gardens and walking tracks will be opened in the province under SOPs, the government said.

The ban on amusement and water parks will, however, will remain in place. The government told the management of parks to ensure that people entering parks follow the SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A clarification statement issued by the Sindh government on the ban on recreational places during lockdown says that there is no ban on public entry in parks.

The Sindh government’s statement says that a letter has been sent to all commissioners with the chief minister’s approval regarding the ban on entry in recreational places.

The Sindh Department of Interior has said that entry of citizens in public parks, walking tracks and neighborhood parks is not restricted.

However, to enter public parks, it is necessary to follow the coronavirus SOPs.

“There is no ambiguity regarding public parks, citizens can go there under SOPs,” the statement said. However, gatherings and crowds in public parks is still not allowed.

Registration continues for affiliation

Inspector of Institutions Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad, Muhammad Hassan Khoso in a statement on Wednesday said that registration of public and private educational institutions of the division for affiliation and renewal for the academic year 2020-2021 was in progress. He said that a fee schedule for registration of educational institutions of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze has been issued. He said that according to schedule registration could be obtained without any late fee from August 3, 2020 to August 17, 2020 while after due date the late fee would be Rs.500 from August 18 to August 28, 2020, Rs.1000 from August 31 to September 9, 2020 and Rs. 2000 from September 10 to September 18, 2020 would be charged.

The Inspector of Institutions has advised government and private high schools, higher secondary schools and colleges of all the three districts to obtain registration for affiliation within the stipulated date to avoid any hassle.