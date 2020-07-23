Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said there was no confusion on the mode of language for the single national curriculum.

The teachers would teach in the same language in which a student feels comfortable to learn, he said while chairing 3rd meeting of National Curriculum Council held here at ministry.

The Provincial Education Ministers, Secretaries concerned, and representatives from Federal Government Educational Institutions, Army Public School, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Private Sector Schools, Itehad Tanzeem ul Madaris Pakistan, Minorities and renowned educationists attended the meeting and presented their suggestions.

The minister informed that the material and key points of the curriculum would be the same while the English would be taught as a language.

The participants presented different suggestions regarding preparation of textbooks. Most of the participants expressed that the government should prepare a model text book which will be a benchmark for the provinces and other stakeholders.

Shafqat Mahmood said that provinces could introduce additional material; hence the children should not be further burdened. The minister told that the basic aim of uniform education system was to end the injustices in getting education and to eliminate the classification distance in the field of knowledge and education. He said that Shah Abdul Lateef Bhittai should not be considered as hero of only Sindh but a hero of the entire nation which was only possible through uniform education system.

Shafqat Mahmood said that workshops were held in four provinces on Single National Curriculum, while a four-day workshop has also been organized at national level in which draft was prepared unanimously. This draft was sent to all members of National Curriculum Council.

During the meeting, all participants were agreed that the formulation of national curriculum was a right step in right direction of the incumbent government. They said that it was need of the hour.