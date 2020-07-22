Share:

LAHORE - Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta said the divisional level online training workshops being conducted under the banner of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab will have long-lasting effects on the growth of sports culture in Punjab. Bhutta said this while addressing the participants of divisional level online training workshop on Wednesday. Divisional Sports Office Sahiwal was the host of the workshop, which was attended by all district and tehsil sports officers of the province. Bhutta said the prime objective of online workshops is to pass on key knowledge and information to district and tehsil sports officers and coaches of the province in the current circumstances, when there is no possibility of arranging a seminar or gathering to share knowledge. “All district and tehsil sports officers and coaches must attend these workshops with full dedication and responsibility and utilize this knowledge and training for the execution of their official duties in their respective areas,” he added. Director Admin Javed Chohan also addressed the workshop and stressed upon availing this opportunity fully and play their due role in promotion of sports across the province. M Ishtiaque, Chief Instructor Civil Defence Sahiwal, highlighted the basics of rescue operation and how to provide first aid during sports activities during the online training workshop.