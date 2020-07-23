Share:

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that the Opposition cannot avoid accountability. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the world is now not inquiring Pakistan to do more.

The Minister for Communication lamented the pose of the restriction parties within the parliament house saying they cannot avoid accountability by making tone and cry.

Murad Saeed said the whole country knows as to who permitted Raymond Davis to escape Pakistan.

He said former President Asif Ali Zardari amid his residency in government never utilized to form any explanations against the ramble strikes.

Responding to a address, the Serve for Communications said the income of Pakistan Post surged to nineteen billion rupees this year.