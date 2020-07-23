Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly (PA) on Wednesday passed three bills including Tahaffuz-e-Bunyaad-e-Islam Bill 2020 amid walkout from the Opposition.

Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi formed a committee to ensure strict implementation on ‘The Punjab Tahaffuz-e-Bunyaad-e-Islam Bill 2020’.

The Opposition tearing assembly’s agenda copies walked out the House proceedings on further government’s business after its legislators were not allowed to speak.

The session started one hour and 50 minutes behind the scheduled time with Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair.

The Opposition claimed that the rules of procedure were violated while introducing and passing the bills.

As The Punjab Tahaffuz-e-Bunyaad-e-Islam Bill 2020’ was unanimously passed, Speaker Elahi made clear that the government’s work is not only confined to its preparation adding the government would have to ensure its strict implementation.

He said “The committee will be headed by the Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat to ensure implementation”.

He wished that the same nature Bill should be passed from all provincial assemblies.

He will also visit Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to take this mission ahead.

He also thanked to all the treasury and opposition lawmakers, who passed this bill and applauded those who worked in its preparation.

Raja Basharat termed the Bill a first step towards Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision on Riasat-e-Madina.

He said the PTI led government stopped forever the desecration of holy prophets, Islam, Quran and others. It will also be workable in eliminating sectarianism and religious disharmony.

The chair applauded the government’s Ehsas Programme, which according to him is helpful for the poor masses.

He said those who used to beg at streets, squares (if they had their CNICs) could get financial assistance from Ehsas Programme.

Later the treasury passed with majority “The Ravi Urban Development Authority Bill 2020”, “The Punjab Undesirable Cooperative Societies (Dissolution) (Amendment) Bill 2020.

On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session.