Pak-China Zhejiang Export Online 2020 Fair of Chemical Pharmaceutical Ingredient (CPhI) for Pakistan was held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, China Economic Net reported on Thursday.

Over 50 CPhI enterprises from the province attended the fair, according to Han Jie, the Deputy Director of the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang province.

Han said, the fair aims to build a bridge to cement CPhI trade between Pakistan and China's Zhejiang province, as the latter is a main exporter of medicine material.

Hussain Haider, Pakistani Consul General in Shanghai, said that China is Pakistan's largest trading partner. Pakistan’s pharmaceutical market and sector offer huge potential for both trade and investment. This fair is just an opportunity to turn that possibility into a reality, he added.

Haider also noted that Pakistan is building nine Special Economic Zones across the country, under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).