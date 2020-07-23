ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Wednesday said that handling of cases by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over the years for political victimization had lowered down the image of anti-graft body, which had become a tool for arm twisting of political opponents of the government.
The top lawyers’ bodies in a statement issued by the council secretary said that PBC Vice-Chief Abid Saqi and SCBA President Syed Qalb-i-Hassan strongly commended and appreciated the Supreme Court judgement on ‘Paragon Housing Society Corruption Case’ and termed it as one of the land mark verdicts of the apex court in the country’s history.
The bar leaders said the judgement touched upon the importance of human dignity, significance of fundamental rights of citizens and respect for the rule of law and supremacy of the constitution, while dispensing justice, will not only always be a source of strength for the independent judiciary but would also provide guidance to judges as well as members of the bar.
They said the findings and remarks of the Supreme Court, as per the verdict against the NAB, amply reflect about the bias of NAB in handling cases to utter disregard of basic principles of dispensation of justice and fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.
They said the worthy judges have elaborately observed about the lack of professionalism, expertise and sincerity of purpose that the conviction rate in NAB cases is abysmally low, which certainly is not serving the national interest rather causing irretrievable harm to the country, nation and society in multiple ways.
The lawyers’ leaders said that the verdict also explains that arrest of a person is a grave matter, but the capricious exercise of the power to arrest had deleterious consequences and, therefore, needed to be exercised with care, caution and sensitivity.
It has also emphasized that arrest of a person has to be justified not only by referring to prima facie evidence and adequate actionable material sufficiently connecting the person with the offence.
They maintained that the power of arrest should not be deployed as a tool of oppression and harassment.