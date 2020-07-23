Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Electronic Media Regula­tory Authority (PEMRA) is taking action on dissemination of Indi­an TV channels in the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltis­tan. The drive is in continuation of Chairman PEMRA’s orders.

PEMRA Regional Offices includ­ing Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa South & North, Quetta and Gilgit Baltistan under the supervision of Regional General Managers have inspected different cable opera­tors in their respective regions.

Teams of regional offices in­spected different cable opera­tors in their respective regions and confiscated equipment being used in relaying of Indian chan­nels namely ZEE TV, Zing, Soft Box, Sony, Colours, Nick Hindi, A1, Mega Movies, Cinemax etc. by var­ious Cable TV Networks. Moreo­ver, the illegal channels were im­mediately closed, equipment was confiscated, show cause notic­es were issued and further puni­tive action would be taken after providing opportunity of person­al hearings followed by imposition of fine, issuance of censure, can­cellation/ revocation of licenses. PEMRA enforcement teams have seized 650 receivers, 25 trans­mitters, 4 CD players, 15 CPUs, 3 Nodes and 12 USBs and 5 modula­tors from the cable operators who were found involved in distribu­tion of illegal channels, insertions of Indian content in their In-House CD channels.

PEMRA is also pursuing zero tol­erance policy towards distribu­tion of illegal/Indian channels/indecent content. The cable op­erators are constantly being sen­sitized against the illegal Satellite TV channels including that of In­dian origin banned by the PEMRA and the Hon’ble Supreme Court of Pakistan.