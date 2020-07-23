Share:

LAHORE - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, in a letter, thanked Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar for taking steps for the betterment of PHA. According to a spokesperson here on Wednesday, the Vice-Chairman informed the Chief Minister about the problems faced by the PHA. He urged the CM to release more funds for PHA.

He said the PHA was working according to the Prime Minister’s vision to make a clean and green Pakistan.

He further said the Punjab government was striving hard for a better living standard of common man.