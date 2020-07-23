Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed upon provision of better facilities and arrangements in the existing health centres of Punjab province, besides ensuring availability of latest quality health services.

The PM also underlined that special attention should be paid to run the newly established health centres on modern lines and in an organised manner.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review up-gradation of health sector in the Punjab province, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab ministers Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Dr Yaseem Rashid, PM’s Assistants Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Dr Shahbaz Gil, chief secretary Punjab and other senior officials.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about improvement and upgradation in the health sector in Punjab province, especially progress on federal government’s assisted projects and their benefits for the public.

The prime minister was apprised of provision of quality health facilities in cities like Gujranwalla, Lahore, Bhawalnagar, Bhawalpur, Layyah, Rajinpur, Attock, Mianwali and Chakwal where latest health centres including maternity hospitals and nursing centers were being established costing about Rs 80 to Rs 90 billion.

During the current year, about Rs17 billion would be spent, it was told and federal government’s cooperation was sought in this regard. The prime minister directed the Punjab government to encourage private-public partnership for the improved health system.

Referring to incentives on import of machinery by the federal government, provision of abandoned properties at affordable prices for the hospitals and educational institutions, he said encouragement of private-public partnership in the health sector was the government’s top priority and assured all possible facilities in this regard.

The prime minister regretted that in the past, health facilities in the backward areas of the province had unfortunately been neglected. He also emphasised upon focusing on the maternity health centres because these places lacked facilities. Later, the prime minister was also briefed on different projects for better arrangements over water resources and irrigation in the province.