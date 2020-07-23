Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to place facts related to gas sector before the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to resolve the issues with coordination and professional expertise. Chairing a meeting here which discussed the demand and supply of gas and problems faced by the sector, the Prime Minister stressed the need for comprehensive planning to meet gas requirements of both domestic and industrial sectors in the country. He noted that the gas related matters are not restricted to one province or region but the whole country. Therefore, it is important that a future strategy on this matter is formulated after mutual consultations. In addition, the prime minister said that consultations should be held with energy experts in order to find a durable solution to the gas-related matters. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Pervaiz Khattak, Shibli Faraz, Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Asad Umar, Umar Ayub Khan, and Special Assistants Nadeem Babar and Dr. Shahbaz Gul.