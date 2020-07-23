Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz yesterday said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government are firmly committed to the freedom of media, betterment of journalists and provision of a conducive environment. In a tweet, he said that the government will continue to strive for the promotion of independent and responsible journalism. The information minister said, “We all express best wishes over journalist Matiullah Jan’s safe return.” Later, commenting on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s press conference, he said that Bilwal’s demand to close the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) meant nobody will stop them from looting public money.