Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar was elevated as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior with immediate effect. Similarly, Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam was appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change.

According to separate notifications, Shahzad Akbar and Amin Aslam will enjoy the status of federal ministers. Shahzad will cease to hold the status of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior. According to the notification of Cabinet Division, Amin Aslam would render his services with the status of Federal Minister with immediate effect.

The notifications issued in this regard say, “In exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 93 of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,

the President, on the advice of the Prime Minister has appointed Mirza Shahzad Akbar as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior with the status of Federal Minister, with immediate effect. Consequent upon his appointment as Advisor to the Prime Minister, Mirza Shahzad Akbar shall cease to hold the office of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior.”

In August 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed former NAB deputy prosecutor Mirza Shahzad Akbar as his Special Assistant to PM on Accountability. The notifications further say, “The Prime Minister in term of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1974 read with serial No.1A of schedule V-A of the said Rules has appointed Malik Amin Aslam Khan as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change with the status of Federal Minister with immediate effect.”

Both Mirza Shahzad Akabar and Malik Amin Aslam are considered close aides of the PM.