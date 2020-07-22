Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police have arrested 16 suspects during a crackdown against drug pusher and criminal elements and recovered stolen motorbike, narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He said following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Owing these efforts, Margalla police arrested accused Aamir and recovered 10 litre alcohol from him.

Tarnol police arrested a drug peddler namely Ikram-Ullah and recovered 1,200 gram hashish from him. Industrial Area police arrested accused Faisal and recovered 2,005 gram hashish from him.

ACLC police arrested Ameer Hamza and recovered stolen motorbike from him.

Khanna police arrested accused Muhammad Saddique and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Koral police arrested three accused Arslan, Muhamamd Bilal and Tasawer Iqbal and recovered three 30 bore pistol from their possession.

CTD police recovered one 30 bore pistol from the possession of arrested accused Sajjad.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from him. During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed seven proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that these social evils would be curbed and people backing those drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand. He further emphasised that this campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements.A