Share:

ISLAMABAD/ rawalpindi-The Homicide Unit of Islamabad police has arrested a suspected dacoit who allegedly shot dead a shopkeeper during a dacoity bid in area of Industrial area police station on July 14, 2020, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

According to him, Abdullah Jan, grocery store owner located at Aziz Market, was shot dead by unidentified persons on July 14, 2020 following which SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a special team to trace those involved in this murder. This team working under supervision of ASP Zohaib Ranjha including Inspector Homicide Unit Aashiq Hussain Shah, Sub-Inspector Niaz Ahmed and others worked hard and succeeded to arrest one of the accused, Faizan, resident of Rawalpindi. Police team recovered 30 bore pistol and ammunition from him while efforts have been accelerated to arrest other accomplices of the accused involved in this murder. DIG (Operations) Waqarr Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of Homicide Unit and directed all officials to ensure effective policing measures in the city.

Similarly, Kallar Syedan Police have arrested two men on charges of sodomising a youngster on gunpoint and recording a video in mobile phone. The accused have been identified as Muhammad Shehroz and Amir Shafique against whom a case was already registered. Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Circle Zia Uddin briefed CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas that a youngster told police that he was forcefully bundled into a vehicle by Shehroz, Amir Shafique and others and taken to an unknown place where they assaulted him sexually on gunpoint. He said the victim also accused rapists of filming the crime in mobile phones. He said a special team of Kallar Syedan Police managed to trace out two accused with help of human intelligence and held them. He said police have collected substantial evidences. Similarly, Waris Khan Police have busted a motorcycle lifting gang by arresting four of its active members. Police also recovered two stolen motorcycles, spare parts of five bikes, mobile phones and cash from their possession. SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar briefed the CPO about the success of Waris Khan Police.