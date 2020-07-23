Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday directed all provinces to ensure strict compliance of precautionary measures on Eid-ul-Azha and during Muharram to prevent the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. During his visit to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) here, the President emphasized on encouraging public adherence to safety guidelines. He noted that the disease was on downward trajectory. He, however, stressed that sense of complacency needed to be avoided both by public and administration. On the occasion, Asad Umar and Major General Asif Mehmood Goraya, DG Operations & Planning NCOC briefed the President in detail on the COVID-19 related multi sectoral situation, implementation of NCC decisions, patterns of COVID-19 spread and excellent coordination mechanism established with the federating units.

He was briefed about the measures being taken for improvement in the healthcare system of the country to cope with the challenge, capacity building of the healthcare professionals, and increased availability of beds for the patients, uninterrupted availability of crucial medicines, use of digital technology for contact tracing and disease projection.

Dr Arif Alvi conveyed his appreciation to the nation for adhering to the health guidelines.

Apart from the federal ministers including Federal Minister for National Food Security Fakhar Imam, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal and Surgeon General Lt Gen Nigar Johar in presence, SAPM Health Dr Zafar Mirza and provincial chief secretaries attended the meeting via video-link.