ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 37,804.61 points as compared to 37,700.31 points on the last working day, with positive change of 104.30 points (0.28 per cent ). A total 405,508,815 shares were traded compared to the trade 457,216,709 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs17.805 billion as compared to Rs19.523 billion during last trading day. As many as 409 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which185 recorded gain and 196 sustained losses whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 21,215,500 shares and price per share of Rs13.73, Unity Foods LtdXR with a volume of 20,098,500 with price per share of Rs12.36 and Agritech Limited with a volume of 19,276,500 and price per share of Rs5.

Rupee gains 27 paisas vs dollar

ISLAMABAD (APP): The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 27 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Wednesday to close at Rs167.63 as compared to the last closing of Rs167.90. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs167.6 and Rs168.6 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price euro appreciated by 92 paisas to close at Rs193.06 against the last day’s trading of Rs 192.14. The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.56, whereas a decrease of 97 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 212.10 as compared to its last closing of Rs 213.03.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham decreased by 07 paisas each to close at Rs 44.70 and Rs 45.63 respectively.