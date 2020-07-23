Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa for Informa­tion and Local Govern­ment Kamran Bangash on Wednesday inaugu­rated the Building Plan Online Approval System for public convenience in the construction sec­tor in the province.

Briefing media per­sons, Kamran Bangash said it was the mission of PTI government to cre­ate conducive environ­ment for business and investment in the coun­try and significant steps were being taken in this regard. In order to at­tract international inves­tors to invest in Pakistan, easy rules and policies were being formulated.

Secretary Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Javed Marwat, Secre­tary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed, Secre­tary Local Council Board Hazrat Hayat and Has­san Dawood, Chief Ex­ecutive of the Board of Investment were also present on the occasion.

Kamran Bangash said that KP government was working to increase em­ployment opportunities on priority basis and had introduced online build­ing plan approval system which would further im­prove the construction sector. Through this sys­tem, he said maps of res­idential buildings could be obtained in 15 days while maps of commer­cial buildings could be obtained in a month. He said this would not only encourage the construc­tion companies but also ensure that construction work was carried out in an accurate manner as per the standards.

He said the World Bank report was prepared every year on business op­portunities in which busi­ness activities in different countries were ranked af­ter examining them from ten different aspects. In the World Bank for the year 2020, Pakistan had got a lead of 28 places. He said the report was com­piled after reviewing busi­ness opportunities and in­vestment climate in 190 countries.