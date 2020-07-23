PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash on Wednesday inaugurated the Building Plan Online Approval System for public convenience in the construction sector in the province.
Briefing media persons, Kamran Bangash said it was the mission of PTI government to create conducive environment for business and investment in the country and significant steps were being taken in this regard. In order to attract international investors to invest in Pakistan, easy rules and policies were being formulated.
Secretary Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Javed Marwat, Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed, Secretary Local Council Board Hazrat Hayat and Hassan Dawood, Chief Executive of the Board of Investment were also present on the occasion.
Kamran Bangash said that KP government was working to increase employment opportunities on priority basis and had introduced online building plan approval system which would further improve the construction sector. Through this system, he said maps of residential buildings could be obtained in 15 days while maps of commercial buildings could be obtained in a month. He said this would not only encourage the construction companies but also ensure that construction work was carried out in an accurate manner as per the standards.
He said the World Bank report was prepared every year on business opportunities in which business activities in different countries were ranked after examining them from ten different aspects. In the World Bank for the year 2020, Pakistan had got a lead of 28 places. He said the report was compiled after reviewing business opportunities and investment climate in 190 countries.