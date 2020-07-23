Share:

Kandhkot - A quack belongs to Rahamo wali area Ghotki was kidnapped on gun point from the Gunya pull area here on Wednesday. According to police source, Ghulam Mustafa Channa of Rahamo wali had been practising as a quack for the last several years in the prencit of Katcho Keti. Police said that as usual he was returning after closing his clinic when he reached near Gunya pull area some unknown armed men intercepted him and on the gun point taken away to Katcha area.

However his bike was recovered from crops of sugarcane. No complaint had been lodged in this matter so far.

Kandhkot- An old person was killed after falling from Qinqi Rickshaw here on Wednesday. According to details, A Qinqi Rickshaw carrying the people to tangwani when they reached at manjhi stop mai maseet suddenly an old person Deedar Ali sheikh’s clothes stuck in chain as a result he was died on the spot. Later patrolling police shifted him to Tangwani hospital for autopsy. No case was registered till filling of this report.