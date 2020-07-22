Share:

ISLAMABAD - We’ve all been in a state of lockdown due to coronavirus ever since March. The lockdown has stopped most of the social gatherings and people have been practicing social distancing, meaning no gatherings amongst family or friends whatsoever.While a number of celebrities have tied the knot during lockdown, and we caught this beautifuldiva Syra Yousuf celebrated her daughter Nooreh’s sixth birthday during quarantine. The most fun part was,Syra spotted holding abirthday cake which looks so adorable. Many celebrities including Minal Khan, Sohai Ali Abroand Umair Jaswal also wished the littlegirl.