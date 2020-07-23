Share:

Australia on Thursday reported the single-highest fatalities due to COVID-19, officials said.

At least five people died in Victoria state and 403 new coronavirus cases were reported, said Premeir Daniel Andrews in a news conference, ABC news reported.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the last three months as infections surge in Victoria.

The national tally of coronavirus cases has risen to over 13,000 while the death toll has hit 133.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Health Ministry reported no case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

“It has now been 83 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source,” the statement said.

Five patients recovered today and there are now just 22 active coronavirus cases in the country.

New Zealand has reported 1,205 infections and 22 people have died due to the illness.

The statement added that health authorities continue to conduct tests to determine the infection. So far, 448,786 tests have been done.