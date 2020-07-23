Share:

FAISALABAD - The registration of businessmen dealing in animal feed is essen­tial under animal feed stuff and compound act, 2016.

This was stated by Director livestock Dr Mahmood Akhtar on Wednesday. He said that ani­mal feed stuff and compound act was implemented in Punjab province in 2016. He said that no one was allowed to run the business of animal feed with­out getting registration with the livestock department.

In this connection, district Incharges (Additional Direc­tor Livestock), tehsil Incharges (Deputy Director Livestock) have been given the powers of Feed Inspectors and they are au­thorized to check the business of animal feed for ensuring quality feed. He further said that 45 feed mills/feed stuff shops had been registered in Faisalabad divi­sion from July 2019 to onward. The livestock department has also registered 10 FIRs against violators of the act besides con­ducting inspections of 510 com­pound feed mills/feed stuff deal­ers during the period.

He said that registration of all ingredients and compound feed like Khal, Vanda etc used in animal feed was must and the department was taking action against non-registered mills/dealers.