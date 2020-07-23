FAISALABAD - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has ordered the police heads in all four districts to initiate a crackdown against distilling of liquor, its sale, storage and consumption. A spokesperson of police department said on Wednesday that heads of police in all four districts of the region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot had been issued necessary instructions for crackdown against liquor on Eid-ul-Azha. He said that special teams would be constituted with a clear cut task that strict action would be taken against liquor dealing without any discrimination.
Staff Reporter
July 23, 2020
