FAISALABAD - Regional Po­lice Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has ordered the police heads in all four districts to initiate a crack­down against distilling of liquor, its sale, storage and consumption. A spokes­person of police depart­ment said on Wednesday that heads of police in all four districts of the re­gion including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot had been issued necessary instructions for crackdown against liquor on Eid-ul-Azha. He said that special teams would be constituted with a clear cut task that strict action would be taken against li­quor dealing without any discrimination.