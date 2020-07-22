Share:

ISLAMABAD -The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 27 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Wednesday to close at Rs167.63 as compared to the last closing of Rs167.90. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs167.6 and Rs168.6 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price euro appreciated by 92 paisas to close at Rs193.06 against the last day’s trading of Rs 192.14. The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.56, whereas a decrease of 97 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 212.10 as compared to its last closing of Rs 213.03.