LAHORE - Universities Chancellor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has announced an important decision to remove obstacles in the affairs of universities.

It is mandatory for any government official to forward the university file within 10 days at most.

A 10-day limit has also been imposed on the Chief Secretary’s Office.

According to details, Chancellor of universities and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar would take stern notice of delays in various files of government departments and make important decisions in this regard.

A letter has been issued to all government departments stating that whenever the file regarding the affairs of all the universities including Aitchison College, Lawrence College, Cadet Colleges, Sadiq Public School is sent to any government official, it should be given a maximum of 10 days.

Bureaucracy will be bound to take any decision in this regard and forward it to the concerned department.

This restriction will be applicable to all departments including Law Department, Health Department, Industry Department and Agriculture Department. If concerned officer will keep it for longer then strict disciplinary action will be taken against him.

It will also be necessary for the office of the Chief Secretary to send the file to the concerned department within the stipulated time.

Talking about this, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that we will not tolerate those who look at the files as red tape and now those who suppress the files of the universities will be disciplined in accordance with the law and facilities will be created to move the affairs of the universities forward.

He said that obstruction in the affairs of universities is tantamount to hostility to education.

We will strengthen the universities as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Strengthening the education sector will make Pakistan stronger. Governor Punjab said that Chief Minister Punjab, Provincial Minister for Higher Education and concerned departments were working together in all decisions regarding universities and transparency would be ensured at all levels in the field of education.