ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday took notice of objectionable content on YouTube and issued notices to the Attorney General and the foreign ministry over the matter.

A three-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin took notice while hearing the case of a man, Shaukat Ali, involved in a sectarian crime.

At the outset of hearing, the court objected to unregulated content on social media, particularly comments regarding the judiciary, the armed forces and the government. The bench stated that the public was being instigated against state institutions through social media videos.

Justice Qazi Amin said that the court had no objection over the freedom of expression. Whether the action was taken against those who committed the crime, he questioned.

He asked if the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) had noticed the content that was being uploaded on YouTube. He said that the families of judges were not being spared from criticism on YouTube and other social media networks.

Justice Qazi Amin said the court gave a verdict yesterday and today it was there on YouTube as everyone acted like an expert on social media.