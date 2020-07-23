Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that he does not believe that science and technology have anything to do with religion and he has asked religious scholars to try and understand this.

Talking about his continuous war of words with Ruet-e-Hilal committee in a private TV channel, he said that he regards Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman as a senior in spite of what he may think around him.

Talking almost the Incomparable Court’s comments approximately closure of YouTube, Fawad Chaudhry said that closing down everything would not unravel anything and would do more hurt than great.

He said that when he utilized to talk in favor of directions on social media he was broadly criticized. He said that there's a plenty of derisive talks on social media but our teach can’t do anything about it, there's much room for advancement.

A fatwa was issued against six priests but the cyber wrongdoing wing may not take any activity, he included.

Answering to a question, the minister said that we have extraordinary regard for the Supreme Court but its perception was distorted. YouTube, Facebook and Google have opened modern roads for incalculable people, in case they are limited, individuals will endure a awesome misfortune.

He too said that we must conclusion child manhandle, sexual badgering and despise discourse. In this respect, we have to be reinforce the FIA and center on legal, police and discretionary changes. The Election Commission ought to be solid and autonomous so that no one can raise any questions almost its working.