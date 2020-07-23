Share:

Shoaib Akhtar was very critical of BCCI and Cricket Australia and also of the way the T20 World Cup had been postponed.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar took a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) as he fumed about economic inequality in cricket. Speaking on a YouTube chat show with Geo Cricket, Akhtar alleged that CA let incidents like the infamous Monkey-gate controversy pass due to the BCCI being a financial powerhouse.

The Monkey-gate scandal unfolded when senior Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was charged with racially abusing Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds during the second Test of India's tour Down Under in 2008.

"Sometimes they get easy wickets in Melbourne, someone calls another person a monkey but gets away with it, there are threats to boycotting the series. I am asking the Australians, where are their ethics?" Akhtar said.

"You made kids cry for scratching a cricket ball and they got away by calling someone a monkey. When they (BCCI) threatened to end the series, they (Cricket Australia) said no such incident happened. Are these your moral grounds?"

The legendary pacer fumed "Forget all this drama, just say that we need money. The money comes from the BCCI, you quietly keep taking it," he said.