Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Cabinet okayed enhancement in compensation for civilian victims of various acts of terrorism, bomb blast, natural calamities, natural disasters and others including for the bread earner.

The compensation will be enhanced for loss of life due to terrorist act from Rs500,000 to Rs1 million. The rate of innocent victims of cross fire enhanced from Rs200,000 to Rs500,000. Rate of victims of target killing increased from Rs200,000 to Rs500,000.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House, was attended by all provincial ministers, advisers, chief secretary and officers concerned.

The home department on the directives of the chief minister had held a meeting in March 2020 to discuss the proposal of revisiting the compensation rates to the civilian victims of various acts of terrorism, bomb blast, natural calamities, natural disasters and others.

The home department submitted the proposal for enhancement of compensation which the cabinet approved after discussion. It is as follows:

The rate of minor injured due to terrorist activities retained at Rs100,000. Compensation for injured due to terrorist activities has been fixed at Rs200,000. The rate of permanent disability due to terrorist acts has also been enhanced from Rs200,000 to Rs400,000. The compensation of loss of life (bread earner) in case of natural calamities, disasters and other causes have been enhanced from Rs100,000 to Rs200,000 and rate of loss of life of non-bread earner enhanced from Rs30,000 to Rs100,000.

The compensation rate for the families who suffer losses due to natural calamities, disasters and other causes such as full amount/compensation has been enhanced from Rs5,000 to Rs50,000. Fifty percent of actual loss subject to maximum of Rs200,000 has been enhanced to Rs500,000. Rate of actual 50 percent loss calculated at Rs10,000 to Rs60,00 has been fixed at Rs50,000 to Rs100,000. Similarly, loss between Rs60,000 to Rs100,000 has been enhanced to Rs100,000 to Rs300,000 and the loss of Rs100,000 and above has been enhanced to Rs300,000 and above.

Rs400m okayed for security featured number plates

The Sindh chief minister, keeping in view theft, misuse and abuse of the vehicles, had approved Rs400 million to introduce security featured number plates in the province.

The Excise & taxation Department held a meeting with National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), an entity of the Ministry of Defence. The NRTC said that the automatic number plates recognition (ANPR) was increasingly used by government, law enforcement agencies, safe city authorities and private sector operators to enhance policing of roads, identifying and monitoring criminal activity in counter terrorism. The number plate has a template of ajrak and Mazar-e-Quaid. The cabinet approved the proposal but asked the department to once again discuss its final feature in the sub-committee of the cabinet. Minister Excise Mukesh Kumar Chawla gave a presentation on the security featured number plates to the cabinet. The number plate has

Rs Ib for bridge financing of BRT common corridor

Minister Transport Awais Qadir Shah said that Rs1 bilion had been approved as bridge financing to SIDCL subject to the condition that these estimates to be jointly signed by both consultants of BRT Green Line and BRT Red Line. The cabinet committee under Imtiaz Shaikh had recommended bridge financing for the common corridor of BRT Red Line and Green Line for construction of the Mezzanine floor. The cabinet also approved the recommendation of the sub-committee

taxes to be clubbed relating

to sale of properties

The Minister Revenue, Makhdoom Mahboob told the cabinet that the federal government has announced a package for the construction sector. The federal government has requested all the provincial governments to club all provincial, municipal taxes, duties, fees, levies, charges on transfer/registration of urban properties under one head and charge them at the rate of 2 percent of the valuation.

The cabinet approved the proposal and directed SMBR to examine the status of all the taxes, if amendment was required in the law then it would be referred to the assembly, otherwise its notifications should be issued.

Amends Ord for grant of

certificates to students

The cabinet keeping in view the COVID-19 outbreak, approved insertion of 1-A clause in the Sindh Board of Technical Education Ordinance, 1970 and the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance, 1972. The sub-section says “The board shall have the power to grant certificates and diplomas to the candidates promoted without examinations due to outbreak of epidemic or pandemic or emergency declared by the government.

The purpose of the insertion of the new clause in the ordinance is to award certificates to the students who have been promoted to the next class without taking their examination.

The cabinet approved an amendment in the NED University of Engineering Act for paving the way to induct one of the nominees of Husein Ebrahim Foundation as a member of the syndicate of NED.

The cabinet also approved an amendment in the Ziauddin University Act so that it could establish its campuses out of Pakistan. The amendment would be presented in the assembly.

Sister Ruth Lewis name recommended for civil award

At the outset the cabinet observed one-minute silence to mourn the death of sister Ruth. The chief minister and the cabinet paid rich tribute to the departed soul and said her services for differently-abled persons were unforgettable and would be written with golden words in the history.

The cabinet recommended the federal government for grant of civil award to Sister Ruth Lewis. The chief minister, just after the cabinet meeting, talked to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on telephone and informed him about the recommendation of the provincial cabinet for giving civil award to Sister Ruth Lewis. The president appreciated the recommendation of the cabinet and assured the chief minister that the recommendation of the cabinet would be respected.