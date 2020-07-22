Share:

ISLAMABAD-A series of images published as part of a scientific study into the hive structure of Tetragonula bees reveals they often have a distinct bullseye or spiral 3D appearance. The same mathematical blueprint is followed by a colony of bees and also by the laws of physics, resulting in strikingly similar layouts. Researchers from the University of Cambridge and the University of Granada in Spain combined to map out the unique hives. Writing in their study, the researchers say: ‘In a totally different field of science, crystals also grow in three-dimensional patterns with spirals and target patterns.’ In both crystals and beehives a single layer is created in compartments before being developed on top of this to gradually create a layered appearance.