KASUR - All facilities for cattle traders as well as buyers were being provided, in line with mandatory SOPs, at makeshift cattle market set up in the city. This was stated by Assistant Commissioner Anam Zahid while talking to officers concerned and some citizens here on Tuesday.

The officer assured that the implementation of SOPs issued by the Punjab government for protection of peopleagainst coronavirus would be ensured at cattle market.

He explained that separate sheds were set up for small and big animals according to their requirements.

Tehsildar Jamal Bhutta, chief officer municipal corporation Shahzad Iqbal Qureshi and

other officers concerned were also present.