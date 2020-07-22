Share:

RAWALPINDI - The City Traffic Police (CTP) have activated speed gun squads to control over-speeding on main roads of the city, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He added the speed gun squads of CTP have issued 434 fine tickets to vehicles owners for over speeding so far and collected Rs190,550 fine. The speed gun squads, which were constituted by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, were deputed at Old Airport Road, New Airport Road, Taxila, Kallar Syedan and Meharabad Sector, he said adding that Inspector Sarfraz is leading the special squads. In a statement, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said the purpose of deploying speed gun squads on major roads is to make the travel safe and to decrease road traffic accidents ration that often occurr due to over speeding.