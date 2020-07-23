Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandiwala called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar here on Wednesday. In the meeting Governor Punjab said that the government believes in strengthening all institutions including Parliament.

According to details, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala met Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor House. The political situation in county, corona and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

Governor Punjab said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking steps for the development, strength and prosperity of the country. The country is facing other challenges including economic issues due to corona.

He said that unity is the only way to counter such a dangerous epidemic. He said that the government was ensuring transparency and merit to strengthen other institutions including Parliament as the strengthening of institutions would strengthen Pakistan.

Despite the most difficult economic conditions, the government was able to improve the lives of the people without any political distinction under the Ehsas programme.

We will not leave the poor people alone. Opposition parties should also give up their protest attitude and play their positive role inside and outside the Parliament. Whatever the opposition suggests for the development and prosperity of the country the government will welcome him. Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala said that we always play our role for the strengthening of Parliament and democracy and will continue to play our full role for the strengthening of democracy.

On the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala appealed to the people to follow the SOPs to protect the cattle markets from corona during Eid and Muharram.

People must do it so that they themselves are protected from corona and others from the corona epidemic.