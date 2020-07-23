Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that the United Arab Emirates’ Mars Mission (Hope Probe) was a pride for all Muslims and a great contribution to human knowledge. In a telephonic conversation with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Qureshi congratulated the leadership and the people of the UAE on successful launch of the first Arab interplanetary Mission. He apprised his UAE counterpart about the latest situation of the outbreak in Pakistan, said a foreign ministry statement. He conveyed that with the steps being taken by the government and especially after the smart lockdown in various cities, Pakistan is witnessing a downturn in the Covid-19 pandemic and recovered cases has been outnumbering new cases. He also lauded the steps taken by the UAE government to successfully tackle the pandemic. The UAE Foreign Minister appreciated the response of the Pakistan government in tackling the pandemic. He highlighted the efforts of the UAE government in controlling the pandemic and shared that the UAE is engaged with efforts for working on developing vaccine for the virus in collaboration with its international partners. The two ministers agreed to meet as soon as the pandemic is over.